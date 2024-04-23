Nimisha Priya’s mother reaches Sana’a, hopeful of meeting her in prison on April 24

April 23, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Prema Kumari, mother of Nimisha Priya who is on a death row at the central prison in Yemen, reached the capital Sana’a on April 23 as part of her efforts to save her daughter.

The 57-year-old had boarded a flight belonging to Yemenia Airways from Mumbai on April 20. Samuel Jerome Bhaskaran, a member of the Save Nimisha Priya international action council who is working in Yemen for over two decades, is accompanying her. Thirty-four-year-old Nimisha, a nurse, remains imprisoned for the alleged murder of a Yemeni national in July 2017.

The hurdles before Ms. Kumari’s repeated efforts to travel to Yemen were cleared after the Delhi High Court on her plea asked the Centre in December last to relax its 2017 notification, which barred Indian passport holders from travelling to Yemen.

Subhash Chandran, Supreme Court lawyer who represented her in the Delhi High Court, said in a communication that Ms. Kumari checked in to a hotel at Sanaa around 11 a.m on Tuesday. Both her and Mr. Samuel are expected to complete the formalities to visit Ms. Nimisha in prison. They are likely to meet her on April 24, he said.

They are expected to meet the family members and the leaders of the tribe of the victim soon to seek pardon for her.

