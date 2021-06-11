Nimble fingers give life to skilful art work

Faces of all Ministers of the second Pinarayi govt drawn on bottle

Twenty-one ministers, including the Captain, jostle each other on a single bottle. A young painter from Thrissur has drawn the entire Left Democratic Front government Ministers on a bottle.

N.G. Gopika, a B.Com. graduate, has done a skilful art work of bottle painting to draw faces of all Ministers of the second Pinarayi government on a single bottle.

The eldest daughter of Gopakumar and Soumya of Chiyyaram, near Thrissur, has been into the world of art from her tender age. She does pencil drawing, painting and mural art. It was the COVID lockdown that drew her to bottle art. She made her latest work soon after the new Ministers took charge.

“Most difficult to draw was the face of Captain Pinarayi Vijayan. Among the easiest were Ministers Veena George and K. Rajan,” says Gopika. All the ministers were drawn in just one bottle.

When she sent the video of the work to Revenue Minister K. Rajan, he agreed to meet the artist. She presented the work to the Minister.

Gopika’s bottle painting on Ministers in red and black acrylic will now take a place in the office of the Revenue Minister. Gopika wants to present similar work to all Ministers in the State.

“Initially, I used to give bottle art works to my friends and relatives. I put them on YouTube too. Slowly, people came to know about my work. Now I am getting orders.” She also makes mural paintings on canvas. There are buyers for them too.

Gopika, who completed B.Com. Finance from Chinmaya Mission College, Thrissur, is now planning to do her postgraduate course.