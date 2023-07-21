Nilgiri tahr successfully translocated to ENP

July 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department on Friday successfully translocated a Nilgiri tahr that attacked two forest watchers at the Palappetty Kudi tribal settlement, near Marayur, in Idukki. Officials said the animal was shifted to the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) in Munnar.

Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod told The Hindu that the tahr was caught using a net and shifted to a cage. “In the absence of a proper road, the cage was carried over five km to Vannathurai and from there to Munnar by vehicle,” said Mr. Vinod.

“After inspection by a forest veterinary doctor, it was released to the core area of Anamudi under the ENP,” he said.

Last week, a high-level meeting decided to relocate the animal from Palappetty Kudi to the ENP.

Officials said the watchers sustained injuries after the animal attacked them on July 10 and July 11. The animal had attacked three tribal women in the settlement three months ago.

Forest officials said the male tahr was isolated in the tribal settlement four years ago. “It is suspected that the absence of a female companion for mating resulted in the animal turning violent. The new spot is a habitat of Nilgiri tahrs,” said Mr. Vinod.

Besides Mr. Vinod, Maryur Divisional Forest Officer M.G. Vinod Kumar, and Chinnar Assistant Wildlife Warden Nidhin Lal, among others, led the translocation operation.