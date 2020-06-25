Nilgiri tahr population thrives during lockdown

The lockdown has a positive outcome on the sensitive Nilgiri tahr in its natural habitat, the Eravikulam National Park spread along the Western Ghats in the district.

For the first time in recent history, the calving season yielded 155 new births and these are attributed to an undisturbed ambience within the park and surrounding areas during the COVID-19-lockdown, according to Forest Department officials.

The national park is yet to open after the calving season and there is little disturbance by vehicles or human beings within and outside it. There is a passage through the park and it is usually used by people living in Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat inside the Munnar Forest Division and plantations outside the park.

During the last calving season, the number of new births was 81. The number in 2018 was 75 and in 2017, it was 87.

Total number at 726

The total number of Nilgiri tahrs now rose to 726, said Eravikulam range officer Job J. Neriyamparambil.

He said the changes, though in a minor level, might have caused a high birth rate.

The five-day survey was held from April 20 to 24.

Usually the census is conducted by a team comprising non-governmental organisations and officials of the Forest Department.

However, only Forest Department officials took part in this year’s survey owing to the lockdown.

Though the average number of Nilgiri tahrs remained almost stagnant for years because of the high death rate, mostly as prey to carnivorous animals, the considerable increase in the number may have a positive result in the long run.

Rajamala inside the national park is usually closed for the calving season from mid-January to April.