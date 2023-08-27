Nilambur tribespeople celebrate ‘Nankonam’ with dance, music

August 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The tribespeople living in the jungles of Nilambur had the most memorable Onam celebrations this year, thanks to a helping hand extended to them by the officials of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS).

They named the event Nankonam 2023 as 1,000-odd tribal men, women and children came out of their hamlets and celebrated Onam at an auditorium in Nilambur town. Members of 375 families from 18 tribal colonies took part in the celebrations held as part of the Integrated Tribal Development Project being jointly implemented by the NABARD and the JSS.

Family mela

It also became a family mela of the beneficiaries of the NABARD-JSS project. The participants showcased their talents at the celebrations. They sang and danced as JSS chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, and NABARD district manager A. Mohammed Riyas cheered for them.

“Tribal dances are a thing of beauty to watch. Their rhythm and steps are unique and have a peculiar charm about it. When they move in circle rhythmically, we think it’s quite easy. But when we join them in their dance, we realise that it has got intricate movements,” said JSS director V. Ummer Koya, who tried to dance with them, but in vain.

Gifts for all

Mr. Wahab gave away Onam dress materials to the elderly. He also felicitated the best farmers and the best artists and athletes from among the tribespeople. Everyone who attended the celebrations got some gifts. Happiness was evident on their faces as they relished a sumptuous Onam feast along with the JSS and NABARD officials.

The NABARD-JSS award for the best Ooru Vikasana Samiti was given to Valanthodu Ooru Vikasana Samiti at the function. Apart from Mr. Wahab and Mr. Riyas, Kalikavu block panchayat president P. Thankammu, Karulai grama panchayat president Jayasree Ancheriyan, and Mr. Ummer Koya addressed the gathering.