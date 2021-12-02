Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line forum to intensify stir

Kalpetta

02 December 2021

Immediate steps sought to launch final location survey for project

The Nilgiri-Wayanad National Highway and Railway Action Committee, which has been campaigning for the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line, is preparing to intensify its agitation demanding immediate steps to launch the final location survey of the proposed railway line.

A meeting of the forum chaired by I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, at Sulthan Bathery on Friday decided to launch an indefinite agitation against the alleged attempt to subvert the project.

The Central government had sanctioned the project and signed an MOU with the State government to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and conduct the final location survey for the project. The previous UDF government had allocated ₹8 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for preparing the DPR and the survey for the project in 2016. But the LDF government is now trying to sabotage the project by not providing funds to the DMRC, the organisation said in a release here.

The Karnataka government had informed Kerala that it would consider the project provided the railway line passed through the tunnel in the forest area and had recommended that the application be submitted in the prescribed format through the agency concerned, the organisation added.

But the State government had adopted a negative stance to it. So the organisation would launch an indefinite protest to start the final location survey. A token hunger strike would be staged in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of the month as a part of it. If the government fails to consider the demand, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days, the organisation said.