Nilambur college students to attend Dubai World Cup

Students of Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, before they flew to Dubai to attend the Dubai World Cup. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The famed Dubai World Cup to be held on March 26 will have three dozen students of Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, in its hospitality wing.

The tourism and hotel management students of Amal College will be doing their internship at the Dubai World Cup, a thoroughbred annual horse race held since 1996.

A 39-member team from the college flew to Dubai on Saturday from Kochi. P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, flagged off the journey. Ten members of the team are women.

The students will stay at Meydan Hotel in Dubai, where the prestigious race is being held. The Meydan Racecourse is expected to have a huge turnout of more than 80,000 equestrian enthusiasts. It will be a great opportunity for the students not only to get such international exposure, but also in familiarizing with elite crowds, said the college principal.

As many as 39 students of Amal College had attended the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup football held in November-December last year in Qatar. Among them was a Kattunaikan tribal student, Nidhin C. He was the only tribal student from Kerala to attend the FIFA Arab Cub held as a prelude to the World Cup Football being held this year.

When there were only two women in the batch that went to Qatar, the student team that flew to Dubai on Saturday had 10. The team is expected to return on March 30.