Nilackal bus fire : HC directs KSRTC to file enquiry report

Close on the heels of the Kerala High Court initiating suo motu action regarding a moving KSRTC low-floor bus catching fire on Sunday on way to pick Sabarimala devotees from Nilakkal, it directed the KSRTC to file an enquiry report stating the reason for the fire incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSRTC had on Monday filed an affidavit before the court, stating that all the buses it has earmarked to transport the pilgrims have fitness certificate and that the fire incident is being probed. It further submitted before the court a list containing the fitness related details of the fleet of buses that it operated as chain service for the pilgrims.

The KSRTC’s counsel Deepu Thankan had submitted on Monday that the bus that was destroyed in fire was registered in 2016 and that its fitness certificate was valid up to 2025 and pollution under control certificate valid up to May 2025. The fire that emanated from the engine compartment engulfed the bus, despite the driver and conductor’s efforts to extinguish it with the help of fire extinguishers on board and those of nearby vehicles.

The court directed the Motor Vehicles department officers to sensitise drivers to ensure that their vehicles were not involved in accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.