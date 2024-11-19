ADVERTISEMENT

Nilackal bus fire : HC directs KSRTC to file enquiry report

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the Kerala High Court initiating suo motu action regarding a moving KSRTC low-floor bus catching fire on Sunday on way to pick Sabarimala devotees from Nilakkal, it directed the KSRTC to file an enquiry report stating the reason for the fire incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSRTC had on Monday filed an affidavit before the court, stating that all the buses it has earmarked to transport the pilgrims have fitness certificate and that the fire incident is being probed. It further submitted before the court a list containing the fitness related details of the fleet of buses that it operated as chain service for the pilgrims.

The KSRTC’s counsel Deepu Thankan had submitted on Monday that the bus that was destroyed in fire was registered in 2016 and that its fitness certificate was valid up to 2025 and pollution under control certificate valid up to May 2025. The fire that emanated from the engine compartment engulfed the bus, despite the driver and conductor’s efforts to extinguish it with the help of fire extinguishers on board and those of nearby vehicles.

The court directed the Motor Vehicles department officers to sensitise drivers to ensure that their vehicles were not involved in accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US