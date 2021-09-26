NIIST wins award

Bags award for developing bio-degradable plates and cutlery

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here won laurels on Sunday at the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of the CSIR held in New Delhi. NIIST bagged the coveted CSIR Award for Science and Technology Innovations for Rural Development (CAIRD) for developing bio-degradable plates and cutlery from agro-residues such as rice husk and wheat bran.

CAIRD carries a purse of ₹10 lakh, a citation and plaque.

Achu Chandran of the NIIST won the CSIR Young Scientist Award 2021 for developing printed electronic materials and devices for strategic and societal applications.

The institute was also awarded the Certificate of Merit (under CSIR Technology Awards) for developing fluorescent molecules and ink as security markers for the protection of currency.

NIIST had developed 100% biodegradable tableware from agricultural residues as a viable alternative to single-use plastics.

NIIST scientists showed that plates, cutlery and cups can be produced from agro-waste and byproducts such as wheat bran, rice husk, corn husk, sugarcane bagasse, fruit peel, banana stem and pineapple leaves. These environment-friendly products are affordable, possess a long shelf life and are resistant to fungus and bacteria.

NIIST director A. Ajayaghosh credited the achievements to the hard work put in by the NIIST scientists and staff.

“This year is special for us as we have won three accolades at the foundation day celebrations. This is also the third consecutive year that NIIST is bringing home the young scientists award,” Dr. Ajayaghosh said.

Sasidhar B. S. and Suraj Soman of the NIIST had won the Young Scientists awards in 2019 and 2020 respectively.