NIIST, VSSC ink deal for collaboration in advanced materials for space missions

March 20, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for collaboration in the area of advanced materials for India’s space programmes.

Under the agreement, the VSSC and the NIIST will pick broad areas for collaboration, leading to delivery of advanced materials such as engineered alloys, coatings and functional materials that hold applications in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions.

NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan and VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair exchanged the MoU recently.

A premier research laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the NIIST has a long research and development (R&D) record in the area. This will benefit the VSSC which too is based in the Kerala capital, a statement said.

Self-reliance

The ISRO has for long held that manufacturing high-end materials, electronics, and composites within the country is key to self-reliance in space technology. The ISRO has been concentrating on doing it within India.

“But we still lack in high-grade composite and electronics manufacturing. We have to focus on it. If you have to really become a world leader, these areas are very critical. This is the only way to create a real revolution in this domain,” ISRO chairman S. Somanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the MoU assures strategic materials for ISRO programmes, which are a high priority to the NIIST, and would deliver engineered components meeting ISRO specifications. The areas that will be covered include near net shaping and advanced manufacturing, smart coating, hydrogen gas storage and materials for electronic and magnetic applications.

“The NIIST has generated state-of-the-art facilities such as pilot-scale squeeze casting plants and laser surface machining for undertaking high-quality research and product development. The VSSC already supports the NIIST for developing cutting-edge technologies such as electronic substrates, iridium coatings, carbon fibre composites, and H2 storage vessels,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan.

