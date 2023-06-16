NIIST to organise stakeholders meet on rubber and allied products on June 19

June 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) is organising a stakeholders meet on ‘Rubber and allied products’ on June 19 (Monday) at NIIST, Pappanamcode.

The event is being organised primarily to analyse the gaps in research and development for immediate intervention, NIIST said. K. M. Varghese, General Manager, MRF Ltd, and Jiby Isaac, Head, R&D, Apollo Tyres Ltd, will speak on the challenges and technological aspects related to tyres.

NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan will preside over the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. A technical discussion on natural rubber and allied products will also be held. Dr. Anandharamakrishnan observed that it is imperative to intensify the development of sustainable technologies for the rubber sector.

In March this year, the NIIST, a constituent lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), had announced plans to direct its efforts toward promoting rubber cultivation as part of a broader strategy to cut down India’s dependence on imports.