NIIST to hold start-up conclave and millet food festival

February 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, an institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, will organise a start-up conclave to explore the possibility of incubating start-ups on its campus.

“The Kerala Startup Mission has indicated its interest in providing financial and infrastructural support for implementing new projects,” Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, NIIST, said here on Wednesday.

He was addressing a function at which Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR), unveiled the new logo and revamped website of the NIIST.

“The start-up conclave will be held as part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme, which will also feature a one-week-long Millet Food Festival at the NIIST,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kalaiselvi said the support offered by the State for R&D activities would provide further impetus to the institute for developing linkages to other State-owned developmental sectors.

“This will, in turn, make the common man aware of the institute’s technological initiatives,” she noted.

Dr. Kalaiselvi also lauded the efforts of the NIIST in securing the State’s support for its novel initiatives and activities, including in coir and rubber research.