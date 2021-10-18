NIIST signs MoU with start-up

Development of nutraceutical products from edible fungi Cordyceps

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has tied up with a Palakkad- based startup company for the development of scientifically validated nutraceutical products from the edible fungi, Cordyceps.

The products will in the form of dietary supplements and functional food and drinks. The startup named Adhinidhi Nutriment Products Pvt. Ltd is involved in food technology, agriculture and biotechnology.

Cordyceps is a rare herb which has potential antioxidant, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and anti-microbial properties, making it an ideal food supplement for various lifestyle diseases like diabetes and elevated cholesterol as well as to reverse the side effects of cancer therapy.

Raghu O. Nair, Managing Director, Adhinidhi Nutriment Products and Dr.A.Ajayaghosh, Director, CSIR-NIIST exchanged documents to formalise the MoU.