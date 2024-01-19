NIIST scientists set new efficiency record in indoor light harvesting using dye-sensitised solar cells

January 19, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scientists at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here have set a new efficiency record of 35.6% in indoor light harvesting using dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs), a statement said.

This technology can be a sustainable alternative to one-time use primary batteries and also reduce environmental pollution. The technological development has found a place in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan said the integration of DSCs into Internet of Things systems offers a sustainable solution by creating self-powered devices that operate for extended periods without the need for battery replacements.

The team led by Suraj Soman, scientist at NIIST’s Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (C-SET), employed a novel dual-species copper electrolyte approach.

C-SET head Narayanan Unni said that powering electronic devices and realising self-powered IoTs through indoor light harvesting would lead to a greener and more sustainable future, by reducing the number of throw-away primary batteries.

