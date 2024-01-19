ADVERTISEMENT

NIIST scientists set new efficiency record in indoor light harvesting using dye-sensitised solar cells

January 19, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This technology can be a sustainable alternative to one-time use primary batteries and also reduce environmental pollution.

The Hindu Bureau

Scientists at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here have set a new efficiency record of 35.6% in indoor light harvesting using dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs), a statement said.

This technology can be a sustainable alternative to one-time use primary batteries and also reduce environmental pollution. The technological development has found a place in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan said the integration of DSCs into Internet of Things systems offers a sustainable solution by creating self-powered devices that operate for extended periods without the need for battery replacements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team led by Suraj Soman, scientist at NIIST’s Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (C-SET), employed a novel dual-species copper electrolyte approach.

C-SET head Narayanan Unni said that powering electronic devices and realising self-powered IoTs through indoor light harvesting would lead to a greener and more sustainable future, by reducing the number of throw-away primary batteries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US