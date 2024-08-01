ADVERTISEMENT

NIIST joins relief effort in Wayanad, prepares food for landslide victims

Updated - August 01, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHPURAM

Staff and students prepare consignment consisting of nutritious food products and healthy snacks such as upma, poha, millet-based extruded snacks and rusks in ready-to-eat food pouches

The Hindu Bureau

The Staff and students of NIIST preparing a consignment of food items for the victims of landslides in Wayanad.

Joining the relief effort in landslide-hit Wayanad, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has prepared a consignment containing 3,000 servings of food items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The staff and students of the NIIST contributed to disaster relief by preparing food products in the in-house food plant facility.

“The consignment consists of nutritious food products and healthy snacks such as upma, poha, millet-based extruded snacks and rusks in ready-to-eat food pouches, specially formulated using high-quality ingredients without additives except for the rusk,” the NIIST said on Thursday.

Products’ shelf life

Prepared using state-of-the-art food processing equipment, the products are shelf-stable with a shelf life of two to four weeks and can be stored at room temperature without sophisticated storage equipment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NIIST is coordinating with State government agencies, disaster management and search and rescue teams to supply the food products to the affected people. The institute said it plans to ramp up the food production based on requirements on the ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US