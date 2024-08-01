GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIIST joins relief effort in Wayanad, prepares food for landslide victims

Staff and students prepare consignment consisting of nutritious food products and healthy snacks such as upma, poha, millet-based extruded snacks and rusks in ready-to-eat food pouches

Updated - August 01, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Staff and students of NIIST preparing a consignment of food items for the victims of landslides in Wayanad.

Joining the relief effort in landslide-hit Wayanad, the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has prepared a consignment containing 3,000 servings of food items.

The staff and students of the NIIST contributed to disaster relief by preparing food products in the in-house food plant facility.

“The consignment consists of nutritious food products and healthy snacks such as upma, poha, millet-based extruded snacks and rusks in ready-to-eat food pouches, specially formulated using high-quality ingredients without additives except for the rusk,” the NIIST said on Thursday.

Products’ shelf life

Prepared using state-of-the-art food processing equipment, the products are shelf-stable with a shelf life of two to four weeks and can be stored at room temperature without sophisticated storage equipment.

The NIIST is coordinating with State government agencies, disaster management and search and rescue teams to supply the food products to the affected people. The institute said it plans to ramp up the food production based on requirements on the ground.

