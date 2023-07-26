NIIST inks MoU with Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board

July 26, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board to promote employment generation through value addition in regional resources. The programme involves value addition in regional produces/crops such as honey, jackfruit, paddy, mango and banana, and waste treatment solutions for khadi and village industries in the state. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan, Board secretary K. A. Ratheesh, and C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, NIIST, were present at the function.

