NIIST holds science outreach programme for students

December 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) held a Science Outreach Programme for school students on its campus here on Wednesday as a curtain-raiser to the ensuing India International Science Festival (IISF), in association with the Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala.

IISF 2023 is scheduled to be held on the DBT THSTI-RCCB campus at Faridabad from January 17 to 20, 2024. ‘Science and Technology Public outreach in Amrit Kal’ is the central theme of the event.

Presiding over the curtain raiser event, Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, recalled the great contributions of Indian scientists that helped the country significantly in its progress and urged the students to embrace science for enabling India to be a developed nation.

Abga Raveendranath, south zone organising secretary, Vijnana Bharati, gave an outline of activities planned for the IISF 2023 and called upon students to actively participate in programmes like space hackathon.

Dr. U.S. Hareesh, Senior Principal Scientist in his introductory remarks, noted that IISF is a unique opportunity where the experience and expertise of the Indian scientific community blends well with the aspirations of young minds.

As part of the event, lectures were delivered by Dr. U.S. Hareesh on “Translating Chemistry to Technology and Products” and Dr. R.B. Rakhi, Principal Scientist on “Introduction to Nano world”.

A total of 150 students from Chinmaya Vidyalayas and 60 students from Loyola School Thiruvananthapuram attended the programme and visited the facilities of CSIR-NIIST.

