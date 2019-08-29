Nightmarish traffic chaos in city

Severe traffic block on various roads has been literally choking Thrissur. The battered roads and incomplete repair works are testing the patience of motorists.

The traffic block at Kuthiran has been continuing for the seventh day on Thursday. Accidents have become frequent on the pothole-riddled road. Thousands of vehicles have been trapped in the block.

Trips cancelled

When promises by Ministers and high-level officials go in vain, the common man is suffering. Many private buses have stopped operating services on the route.

They complain that they have been forced to cancel many trips as they fail to keep timings.

They say they have to fill at least 20 litres of additional diesel a day owing to the traffic blocks. The huge maintenance cost caused by the pathetic condition of the road push them to debt.

The vehicles trapped in the block include lorries carrying perishable goods such as vegetables, milk, and meat from neighbouring States to the marke.

Many incur huge losses when they fail to reach the market on time.

The situation is similar at Puzhakkal on Thrissur-Kuttippuram road. The block that starts at the Patturaikkal bridge extends till Muthuvara junction.

Buses take every possible short-cut to evade the block.

Though a new bridge has been built at Puzhakkal, it has not been opened for traffic yet. Authorities have promised that they will open it on September 2.

The condition of city roads is also no different. Roads near the Veliyannur junction, Sakthan bus stand, and near the Ikkanda Warrier junction are among them. With Onam around the corner, the traffic situation is set to get worse.