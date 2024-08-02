GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nightlife project coming up in Kollam

It will provide a space for the unique cuisine and artistic performances of the district

Published - August 02, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is planning a nightlife project in Kollam to offer the visitors a chance to enjoy the beauty of night and provide a space for unique cuisines and artistic performances. The decision was taken in a meeting held in the Kollam collectorate on Friday in the presence of M. Naushad, MLA.

“The draft for the project will be prepared soon and it will come up around QAC Road. Apart from being a place for recreation and get-togethers, it will also have a food street serving the district’s unique flavours. The tourism potential of the proposed Biodiversity Circuit will be also be tapped,” said Collector N. Devidas who chaired the meeting.

Special committee

The MLA said that since the city area included many important places like town hall, Cantonment ground, railway flyover, Kallumala Square, and indoor stadium, they should also be included in the layout. He added that the project should not hinder the existing works and that a special committee should be formed to monitor the works. The architecture department of the TKM College of Engineering will be in charge of the design.

