Night Walk on December 29

A ‘Night Walk’ will be organised across 100 selected locations in the State from 11 p.m. on December 29 to 1 a.m. on December 30 in connection with the observance of Nirbhaya Day.

Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K. Shylaja told a press conference here on Thursday that the initiative by the Women and Child Development Department was to convey the message that public spaces were for women too.

Coordination committees have been set up in all districts and 25 volunteers have been assigned for each location. Volunteers will be available every 200 m for rendering any assistance to the women undertaking the walk. Crime mapping will be done at the locations with the assistance of the Janamaithri police before the Night Walk is undertaken either individually or in groups. Street lights and CCTV cameras will be ensured and cases will be registered against those misbehaving with the women.

The Minister said the objective was to remove the mental anguish and fear being faced by women who move out in the night. The other objective was to alert the police to act swiftly to bring to book those who harass women at night.