Night travel on Gap Road stretch banned

IDUKKI

12 October 2021 19:37 IST

Administration reviews situation in view of orange alert in district

The district administration has banned travel on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the wake of an orange alert announced in the district till October 14.

At a review meeting held at the collectorate on Tuesday, various steps to be taken by the departments were announced.

The Kerala State Electricity Board should take measures for uninterrupted supply to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Emergency camps should be opened considering the possibility of landslips and floods. There is also a curb on night travel in the district from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. There are also restrictions on tourism-related cruises in dams and waterbodies.

Advertising

Advertising

Control rooms have been opened at taluk headquarters. The phone numbers are Peerumade - 04869 232077, Udumbanchola - 04868 232050, Devikulam - 04865 264231, Idukki- 04862 235361, Thodupuzha- 04862 22503, and district disaster management committee 04862 233111, and 0383463036.

Considering an increased inflow of tourists during the Puja vacation, tourism centres should issue timely warning to visitors. Visitors should take precautionary measures while visiting waterfalls and hill tourism destinations.

The District Collector said people should take adequate precautions considering the possibility of opening of the shutters of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams.

The water level in the Idukki dam reached 2,389.52 ft (84.53%) on Tuesday. There was a rainfall of 51.8 mm in the catchment area. The blue alert level is 2,390.86 ft. The maximum water level is 2,408.50 ft. The power generation at the Moolamattom powerhouse of the Idukki dam which at 10.79 mu on Monday.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was128.69 ft. The maximum storage level is 142 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at the same level of inflow, which was 1,311 cubic ft per second.

An official of the Revenue Department said no major rain-related incident was reported in the district on Tuesday.

Thodupuzha taluk reported the highest rainfall of 106.2 mm and the lowest rainfall of 27 mm was at Udumbanchola taluk, he added.