Night traffic suspended on Gap road stretch

July 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

Night traffic has been suspended on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanuskodi National Highway from Tuesday evening onwards.

According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix, the night traffic was suspended on the route from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. “Considering the heavy rain and landslip chances, the night traffic has been suspended on the route,“ said Mr Felix.

A major landslip occurred on the stretch on July 7 morning. Huge rocks and soil fell on the Chemmannar road of the Gap Road stretch following heavy rain. The daytime traffic on the stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH85) resumed on July 10 though the traffic is yet to fully resume.

Recently, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) decided to install a landslip detection system on the stretch to warn the authorities of landslips.