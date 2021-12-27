Night time curbs for 4 days from Dec. 30 in State

To prevent New Year celebrations from triggering surge of COVID-19 cases

The government has imposed night-time regulations in the State for four days from December 30 to prevent the New Year celebrations from triggering a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The regulations will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. New Year celebrations will not be allowed after 10 p.m. on December 31. Bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, and eateries will have to restrict seating to 50% of capacity.

A COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday decided to deploy sectoral magistrates and the police to prevent gatherings at shopping malls, beaches, and public parks.

Containment measures would be stepped up to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Medicines, beds, and syringes would be stocked in anticipation of a third wave and oxygen stocks would be increased.

District Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam were directed to send more samples for genome sequencing, in view of the rise of Omicron cases in the two districts.

The meeting was informed that 98% of the eligible population in the State had received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 77% had been fully vaccinated. Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to complete the vaccination process at the earliest.

It was decided to closely monitor the pandemic situation for the formation of clusters and impose severe restrictions to curb the spread of infections. Organisers of indoor events would be directed to ensure proper ventilation, keeping in view the potential of the Omicron variant to spread in closed areas.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Health Department to make the necessary arrangements to vaccinate children and provide booster dose for health and front-line workers and senior citizens and distribute Ayurveda and homoeo medicines to boost immunity.

It was decided to convene a meeting involving the General Education Minister and officials of various departments for the smooth conduct of the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.