Night squads to check food safety, hygiene in eateries in Kerala

Updated - October 16, 2024 10:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Wing has formed night squads to check food safety and hygiene in all eateries, including thattukadas, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a submission by Ahmed Devarkovil on the need to ensure hygiene and safety of food served in wayside eateries, Ms. George said water and food-borne illnesses were on the rise and that the Health department had been creating public awareness on the need to be careful about this. The Food Safety department was conducting more checks than ever to ensure that food safety and hygiene practices were maintained by all eateries.

She said the State had made health cards mandatory for all food handlers in all food businesses even though the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2011 did not speak about this.

The government was strict about this stipulation and any medical practitioner found issuing fake health cards or issuing health cards without necessary checks and due diligence would have to face punitive action, Ms. George said in the House.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:17 am IST

0 / 0
