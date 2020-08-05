Night shifts for women in factories

The Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to amend Section 66 of the Factories Act, 1948 to facilitate women to work in factories in night shifts between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m..
A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to form a subcommittee for framing the State’s opinion on the agenda of the Inter-State Council which is considering the recommendations of the Madan Mohan Punchhi Commission that was tasked with studying different aspects of Centre-State relations.
Subcommittee
The Cabinet subcommittee is being headed by Law Minister AK.Balan and comprises Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac, Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Water Resources Minister K.Krishnankutty and Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran.
The meeting decided to create a director’s post for the Institute of Advanced Virology. Debsish Mitra, former director of the Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics, would be reappointed as director.
