Night postmortems to begin at Kasaragod GHS soon

DMO asked to appoint necessary employees

Staff Reporter

KASARGOD

The Director of Health and Family Welfare Department has directed the Kasaragod District Medical Officer (DMO) to appoint the required staff, including assistant surgeons to carry out postmortems during the night at the Kasaragod General Hospital. The government has conveyed this information to Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikunnu, who had raised the issue in the Assembly and also received a favourable order from the High Court permitting postmortems at night. The letter from the Director asked the DMO to appoint nursing assistants, hospital assistants, and assistant surgeons. Last December, the High Court had ruled that night postmortems should be arranged at the Kasaragod General Hospital within a month and at five medical colleges in Kerala within six months. Mr. Nellikunnu said that it would be a relief to people, who waited outside the hospital to get the bodies of their loved ones.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said that nursing and other hospital employees had been already posted. Soon, assistant surgeons would also be appointed to carry out night postmortems.