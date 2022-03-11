Nigerian remanded to judicial custody

He allegedly swindled a woman of ₹14 lakh after posing as the State Police Chief

The Nigerian national who was nabbed from New Delhi for swindling a woman in Kollam of ₹14 lakh after posing as the State Police Chief was remanded to judicial custody here on Friday.

The accused, Romanus Chibeuze, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here after being brought to Thiruvananthapuram by the City Cyber Crime police. The police team led by Assistant Commissioner (City Cyber Crime police) T. Syamlal seized his ATM cards, passports, laptop, mobile phones, and SIM cards, that are suspected to have been used for the crime.

Romanus has been accused of defrauding the complainant, a teacher, who had received messages informing her that she had won an online lottery. Later, she was asked to transfer ₹14 lakh upfront as processing fee.

While she was initially reluctant, the accused allegedly send another message in which he claimed to be State Police Chief Anil Kant and warned she would face prosecution if she failed to transfer the amount. The victim fell for the trap and transferred the money after pawning her jewellery.