Nigerian national arrested from Bengaluru for defrauding woman of ₹18 lakh in Kalpetta

December 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

A Nigerian national was arrested from Bengaluru for swindling a woman in Kalpetta of ₹18 lakhs by promising her a work visa to Canada.

The police identified the arrested as Ikkenna Moses, a Nigerian national who has been working in Bengaluru as a digital jockey programmer for the past many years. A special team of police with the support of the cyber police tracked down the man and arrested him from Margovanahally.

The woman had uploaded her data for a job abroad through online job sites. After collecting the data, Mr. Moses contacted the woman in October through a fraud email address and WhatsApp number.

The accused swindled ₹18 lakhs from her by promising a medical coding job at Mayo Hospital in Canada and even booked a flight ticket to Canada from Delhi, District Police Chief Patham Singh said.

When the accused demanded more money from the woman she suspected cheating and found that the documents provided to her relating to the job were fraud.

Later she filed a complaint with the police.

The police also seized two laptop computers, four mobile phones, and 15 SIM cards from him. The police also found that the accused had transferred ₹11.6 lakhs to his bank account in Nigeria and ₹6 lakhs to his account there.

The police are inspecting the involvement of more persons in the case, Mr. Singh said. The accused was arrested on charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Acts. Mr. Moses was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

