Nigerian national among 3 held in Haripad MDMA case

November 26, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have arrested three more persons in a case related to the seizure of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from a resort near Danapady in Haripad last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested have been identified as Nigerian national John Killachi Fetto (26), Vadivel Sivanmalai (43) and T. Maheshkumar (27), both hailing from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. The police said the trio had been engaged in the whole business of MDMA and Fetto had served time in jail for drug peddling.

The police made the first arrests in the case on November 8, 2021. Based on a tip-off, the Haripad police and District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force raided the resort and nabbed seven youths with 52.41 gms of MDMA. They were held while waiting for clients to sell the premium synthetic drug. In the following weeks, the police made four more arrests in the case.

Officials said the prime accused in the case identified as Sajin Abraham (25) of Krishnapuram and two other accused- Pranav Pradeep (24) of Muthukulam and Yasin Becker of Karunagappally had bought the drug from the wholesalers. “The accused in the case paid the wholesale dealers ₹2 lakh. The bank transactions led to the arrest of the trio. After receiving the money, the wholesalers put a packet containing 174 grams of MDMA in a tree hole at While Field in Bengaluru. They later shared the location of the tree with Sajin through WhatsApp. Sajin along with two others took the packet and brought it to Haripad and handed over a major portion of the drug to other accused hailing from Karthikappally, Karunagapally, Mallappally, Thiruvalla and Haripad,” said an official.

The police said that there were 19 accused in the case. While 14 people were held, five accused are absconding.