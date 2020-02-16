Nigerian footballer detained at Irikkur

Nigerian footballer Ogochukwu Emmanuel Okoye was detained by the Nagpur police from Irikkur in connection with a fake passport case on Sunday and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kozhikode. A transit warrant was issued upon a request by the police to take him to Nagpur.

The Nagpur police was in search of the popular Sevens player after an arrest warrant was issued against him in Nagpur for violation of bail terms. According to the police, the man tried to evade trial, claiming that he had secured a valid passport.

The Nagpur police reached Irikkur in Kannur district when they came to know that he was participating in a local Sevens tournament. The arrest was recorded with the support of the Irikkur police.

On Sunday, he was brought to the Kozhikode Town Station for clearing legal formalities related to a transit warrant. The Town police said he would be kept in their custody till he is taken to Nagpur.