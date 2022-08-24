EPFO redressal programme from Sept. 12

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the monthly grievance redressal programme of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held on September 12.

The online session will be from 11 a.m. while the offline session starts at 3 p.m.

The applications along with mobile number and mail id should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam, by August 31. For more details, contact 04742767645, 2751872.