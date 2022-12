EPFO’s Nidhi Aapke Nikat in Kollam on January 10

December 24, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The monthly grievance redressal programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Nidhi Aapke Nikat, will be held in Kollam on January 10. The online session starts at 11 a.m. The applications, along with mobile number and E-mail id, should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam or ro.kollam@epfindia.gov.in by December 30. For more details, contact 0474-2767645, 2751872. ADVERTISEMENT

