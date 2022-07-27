Nidhi Apke Nikat in Kollam on Aug. 10

July 27, 2022 20:05 IST

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the monthly grievance redressal programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held in Kollam on August 10. The online session will be from 11 a.m., while the offline session starts at 3 p.m. The applications along with mobile number and e-mail id should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam by August 5. For more details, contact 04742767645, 2751872.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.