Nidhi Apke Nikat in Kollam on Aug. 10
Nidhi Apke Nikat, the monthly grievance redressal programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held in Kollam on August 10. The online session will be from 11 a.m., while the offline session starts at 3 p.m. The applications along with mobile number and e-mail id should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam by August 5. For more details, contact 04742767645, 2751872.
