Nidhi Apke Nikat adalat

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held at Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory number 6 at Ayathil from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29. Along with grievance redressal, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with the EPFO and new schemes will be explained at the adalat. Employers, PF members and PF pensioners can participate to clear doubts and file complaints. For more details, contact 0474 2767645, 2751872.

