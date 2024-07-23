Nidhi Apke Nikat adalat

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held at Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory number 6 at Ayathil from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29. Along with grievance redressal, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with the EPFO and new schemes will be explained at the adalat. Employers, PF members and PF pensioners can participate to clear doubts and file complaints. For more details, contact 0474 2767645, 2751872.