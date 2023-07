July 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, will be held on July 27 at the Karungapally muncipality office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Along with grievance redressal, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with the EPFO and new schemes will be explained at the adalat. Employers, PF members, and PF pensioners, can participate. For more details, contact 0474 2767645.