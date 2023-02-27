ADVERTISEMENT

Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme concludes in Wayanad

February 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The programme envisages to provide additional platforms for redressal of grievances of PF subscribers

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R. inaugurating the second Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme (Provident fund near you) at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme (Provident fund near you), organised by the district office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), concluded at Sulthan Bathery on Monday.

The programme envisages to provide additional platforms for the reconciliation or redressal of grievances of PF subscribers.

Wayanad Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R. inaugurated the programme. Ms. Sreelakshmi called upon the members, employers, and other stakeholders of the provident fund to derive its utility. Assistant EPFO commissioner C. Muraleedharan presided over the function. Mr. Muraleedharan also interacted with the participants on various aspects of the EPFO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 35 grievances were received during the programme, of which 21 grievances were resolved on the spot. The remaining grievances would be redressed at the Regional Office of the organisation in Kozhikode within two weeks, Shibin Ashokan, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US