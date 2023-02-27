Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme concludes in Wayanad

February 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The second Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme (Provident fund near you), organised by the district office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), concluded at Sulthan Bathery on Monday.

The programme envisages to provide additional platforms for the reconciliation or redressal of grievances of PF subscribers.

Wayanad Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R. inaugurated the programme. Ms. Sreelakshmi called upon the members, employers, and other stakeholders of the provident fund to derive its utility. Assistant EPFO commissioner C. Muraleedharan presided over the function. Mr. Muraleedharan also interacted with the participants on various aspects of the EPFO.

As many as 35 grievances were received during the programme, of which 21 grievances were resolved on the spot. The remaining grievances would be redressed at the Regional Office of the organisation in Kozhikode within two weeks, Shibin Ashokan, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, said.