NIC develops portal for surveillance

The Kerala state unit of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has designed and developed a comprehensive information and management portal for the surveillance, care and support of people affected or quarantined by COVID-19.

The portal https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in is envisaged as a one-stop platform for the public to avail themselves of emergency services and information related to COVID-19 and ensure transparency and welfare measures. The portal has since been customized and implemented in all the 14 districts of Kerala.

The comprehensive COVID management solution has been developed by a team comprising the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the district administration of Kozhikode and the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), Kozhikode. District Collector, Kozhikode, Sambasiva played a pivotal role in arranging domain knowledge and expertise and helping in the deployment of the portal across the State.

The State government and the district administration adapted the portal for all major IT support services.

The portal extends login credentials for district authorities, health authorities and secretaries of local bodies. At the field level, Rapid Response Teams (RRT) were formed to monitor the persons in home quarantine. These RRT teams will monitor the people under observation on a daily basis and update the data using the system. The medical officer concerned can view the real-time status and take appropriate action if there are any symptoms.

The portal has facilities for prioritisation of individuals into high risk and low risk based on guidelines published by the Health Department and clinical categorisation for easier monitoring. It will also enable individuals to request medical aid and ambulance, generate self-declaration and apply and generate vehicle permits.