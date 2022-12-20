NIA to take over Sreenivasan murder probe

December 20, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the investigation into the murder of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) physical trainer A. Sreenivasan. The Union Home Ministry is learned to have ordered that the NIA investigate Sreenivasan’s murder in the wake of the allegation that those involved in the killing had terror connections.

The police sources here, however, said they had not received any communiqué in connection with the NIA takeover of the probe. They said they would hand over the case to the NIA’s Kochi team if asked.

The NIA had submitted a report to the Centre in the wake of the recent ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), ascribing terror links to the PFI as well as Sreenivasan’s murder.

Sreenivasan, 45, was hacked to death at his shop at Melamuri in Palakkad town on April 16 by a gang of six men who had arrived on three motorbikes. While three of the attackers executed the murder, the others waited on their bikes.

The police arrested 42 persons, most of them members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the murder.

The police found that the RSS man’s murder was in retaliation to the murder of SDPI worker A. Mohammed Subair, 44, at Elappully the previous day. Subair was hacked to death on the day of Vishu by a gang of RSS men while he was returning home on a motorbike along with his father after attending Friday Juma prayers.

PFI State secretary C.A. Rauf and local leader Yahya Koya Thangal, who were arrested in connection with the PFI ban, were alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy to kill Sreenivasan.

According to the police, the conspiracy to murder Sreenivasan had taken place at a ground near the district hospital morgue, where Subair’s body had been kept, on the night of April 15.

The BJP has been demanding that the NIA take over the investigation as those involved were PFI and SDPI workers. The SDPI, however, has alleged that the police were hunting down SDPI workers to appease the RSS and the BJP. It also alleged that the police had ignored the conspiracy part in the murder of Subair.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the murder submitted its second set of chargesheet at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Tuesday. As many as 18 accused figured in it.

The police have identified 51 accused in the case, and 42 were arrested. The police said three of the accused had left the country and efforts were on to get them extradited.