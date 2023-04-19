NIA to probe extensive conspiracy in Kozhikode train arson case

April 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the shadow of mystery still looms large over the Kozhikode train arson, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now in charge of the case, will conduct a thorough probe into a potentially extensive conspiracy and scrutinise any connections between States.

After much sleuthing, the investigators have deduced that the prime suspect, 27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, may have been purposely sent to Kerala by his handlers and was supported by local conspirators. Evidence suggested a planned operation, rather than a lone-wolf attack, sources said.

The case pertained to Saifi’s alleged act of dousing passengers with petrol and setting them ablaze on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at 9.30 p.m., shortly after the train passed the Elathur station near Kozhikode on April 2. In a desperate attempt to escape the flames, three passengers leapt from the moving train and lost their lives, while nine others suffered burns.

Saifi was arrested two days later by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad at the Ratnagiri railway station, with assistance from Central intelligence agencies. Initially, he claimed that someone else manipulated him but later admitted to planning and executing the attack with malicious intent.

Changing confessions

Although Saifi adamantly confessed to masterminding the attack alone, the Kerala Police’s special team had difficulty in finding corroborating evidence. Nevertheless, the NIA had already accessed Saifi’s online activities and social media communications, which revealed that he had been exposed to radical ideologies for at least seven years.

From the outset, the NIA has been involved in the investigation, collecting forensic samples, examining Saifi’s social media contacts and scrutinising his phone call records. The agency will now investigate potential handlers and accomplices who may have participated in the conspiracy, as well as Saifi’s connections in Shaheen Bagh and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he worked as a carpenter.

The investigators will also attempt to discern why Saifi chose Kerala as the setting for his premeditated act and how he managed to change his clothes after losing his bag amid the pandemonium, sources said.

Saifi left Delhi for Kerala on the Sampark Kranti Express on March 31 and reached Shoranur in the early hours of April 2. His activities during the day remained unknown. Intriguingly, a single food container found in his discarded bag at the crime scene hinted at home-cooked preparations. His diaries and notebook had also indicated that he received assistance during the attack, the sources added.