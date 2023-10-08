HamberMenu
NIA takes PFI activist into custody in Kerala

October 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took an activist of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) into custody, shortly after he reached the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for a flight to Kuwait on October 8.

Nedumangad native Sulfi Ibrahim was denied permission to travel by the emigration officials on the basis of a lookout notice issued by NIA. Subsequently, he was taken into custody by Valiyathura police before being handed over to the NIA team.

The agency had earlier raided Sulfi’s house as part of the nationwide crackdown against the banned outfit.

