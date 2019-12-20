NIA takes over case of detained youths

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi, has taken over the case of the two CPI(M) workers — Allan Shuhaib, 20, and Thaha Fasal, 24 — who were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

They were charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA, official sources said.

Allan and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1. They were attached to the Meenchanda and Paramal branches respectively under the south area committee of the CPI(M) in the district.

Last month, the Kozhikode Sessions Court and subsequently the High Court had rejected the bail applications of the Maoist suspects. Both of them are remanded in judicial custody at the Kozhikode district jail.