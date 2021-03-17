NIA suspects seven more Keralites

KOCHI

17 March 2021 19:06 IST

Materials revealing their role in propagating ISIS ideology found

Seven Keralites have been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as suspected to be involved in waging jihad for the proscribed organisation, ISIS.

Besides the three persons, Mohammed Ameen of Malappuram, Mushab Anuvar of Kannur and Rahees Rashid of Kollam, who were arrested the other day, the agency has listed Irshad Thekke Koleth of Kasaragod, Shifa Haris and Mizha Sideeque of Kannur, and Rahul Manoharan alias Rahul Abdullah of Anchal in the list of suspects.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency said it was after the Central government receiving credible information on the formation of a module to radicalise individuals that the case was booked against them. The module, which was headed by Ameen, was having allegiance with the terrorist organisation, ISIS, it said.

The NIA was asked to probe the case as the Centre was of the view that the provision of the scheduled offence under the National Investigation Act, 2008, could be invoked against the accused, considering the gravity of the information received, according to the agency.

The search operations conducted on the 12 premises of the suspects, including the nine in Kerala, two in Karnataka and one in New Delhi on March 15, the NIA said it seized 16 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 10 memory cards, eight pen drives, two hard dics and two modems. Mohammed Ameen was arrested from New Delhi. In Bangalore, searches were conducted on the residential premises and dental clinic of Rahees Rasheed, it said.

The searches on the premises of Mushab Anuvar and Rahees Rashid yielded incriminating materials revealing their role in actively propagating the ideology of ISIS to recruit co-conspirators. Materials revealing the intention of the duo to wage jihad on behalf of ISIS in India was also recovered, according to NIA.

The agency had obtained a transit warrant from the NIA Court, Kochi, the other day to take Mushab Anuvar and Rahees Rashid for producing them before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi. It had also obtained the permission to hand-cuff the accused during the transit to New Delhi.