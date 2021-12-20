NIA seeks to declare three accused as approvers

Seizure of arms, drugs from Sri Lankans

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought to declare three accused in the Sri Lankan arms and drugs seizure case as approvers. The agency has moved a petition in this regard before the NIA Special Court, Kochi.

The NIA had submitted the charge sheet in the case at the court last week.

As many as 15 Sri Lankans were arrested on charges of smuggling arms, ammunition and drugs to India, and for attempting to revive the activities of the proscribed organisation, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and waging war against Sri Lanka, according to the charge sheet.

The prosecution case against the accused is that they conspired among themselves and sailed to India from Kudawella harbour in Sri Lanka in a fishing vessel, Ravihansi. They also ferried 300 kg of heroin and prohibited arms and ammunition in the vessel. The vessel in which the accused were travelling was intercepted by the law enforcement agencies in Arabian Sea on March 25 this year and drugs, arms and ammunition seized from them.

The NIA court will consider the case on Friday.