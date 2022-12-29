NIA seeks information on financial dealings of PFI operatives

December 29, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

State law enforcers privy to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) operation against the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday said the reported presence of tax enforcers in the raiding parties pointed to a calculated bid to ferret out private financial information, including tax filings, of suspected operatives to dismantle the banned outfit’s clandestine money-making mechanism.

In earlier court filings, the NIA had accused the PFI of raising funds for illegal activities under the cover of charities, non-governmental organisations, human rights advocacies and other seemingly legitimate platforms.

Local officers said the NIA seemed to have searched for information on the PFI’s financial backers, including firms and businesses, to determine whether the legal aid flowing to jailed PFI leaders was laundered money from illegal and foreign sources.

A State police investigator pointed out that charity was the basic tenet of most religions and the PFI operatives might have clandestinely channelled funds collected in the name of orphanages and for the construction of places of worship for the financing of radical activities. He said the NIA, going by convention, was likely to share the results of the raids with the Enforcement Directorate, the country’s top anti-money laundering agency, as “third-party information” for follow-up action.

The officer said the inspections seemed designed to have a chilling effect on PFI’s hidden donors to defund the banned organisation incrementally.