NIA records Hadiya’s statement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Hadiya case has recorded the statements of Hadiya alias Akhila and Shefin Jahan earlier this week.

Official sources said the statement of Hadiya was recorded on Thursday and Friday, while that of Jahan was recorded a few days ago. The recording of Hadiya’s statement along with her parents was carried out at their home at Vaikom in Kottayam.

The statements were recorded as part of submitting a status report to the Supreme Court in connection with the case.

The central agency took over the case in August this year and re-registered a First Information Report at the NIA Special Court in Kochi on August 18. Hadiya was staying at her friend Jaseena’s residence after returning from Salem where she had pursued BHMS.

A complaint by her parents alleged that Aboobacker, father of Jaseena, persuaded Hadiya into embracing Islam.