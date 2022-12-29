NIA raids target PFI’s second-rung leaders in sweeping pre-dawn raids in Kerala

December 29, 2022 10:47 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plainclothes officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s prime anti-terrorist unit, fanned out across seven districts in Kerala early on December 29 to mount surprise raids on at least 56 premises associated with second-rung leaders of the recently proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

The sweeping pre-dawn raids primarily targeted suspected PFI operatives in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Financial information

State law enforcers privy to the operation said the presence of tax enforcers in the raiding parties pointed to an NIA bid to collect private financial information, including tax filings, of suspected PFI operatives with a view to dismantle the banned outfit’s clandestine money-making mechanism.

In earlier court filings, the NIA had accused the PFI of raising funds for illegal activities under cover of charities, non-governmental organisations, human rights advocacies and other seemingly legitimate platforms.

Local officers said the NIA seemed to have searched for information on the PFI’s financial backers, including firms and businesses, to determine whether the legal aid flowing to jailed PFI leaders was laundered money from illegal and foriegn sources.

Abuse of charities

A State police investigator pointed out that charity was the basic tenet of most religions, and the PFI operatives might have clandestinely channelled funds collected in the name of orphanages and for the construction of places of worship for the financing of radical activities.

He said the NIA, going by convention, was likely to share the results of the raids with the Enforcement Directorate, the country’s top anti-money laundering agency, as “third-party information” for follow-up action.

The officer said the inspections seemed designed to have a chilling effect on PFI’s hidden donors to defund the banned organisation incrementally.

Pre-empting PFI’s resurgence

The NIA raids were also aimed at preventing the PFI from reviving its activities under new guises.

In a court filing last month, the NIA claimed it uncovered a plot to eliminate leaders of a rival outfit.

The scale of Thursday’s raids appeared to suggest an urgency to thwart such attacks by targeting persons and centres offering martial training to undercover PFI operatives.

The State police also worried that such attacks could set different groups of people against each other.

PFI operatives go underground

State law enforcers said several of the PFI’s second-rung leaders seemed to have gone underground soon after the ban in September.

They rarely slept at their homes and kept moving from one location to another, communicating only through closed and encrypted mobile phone messaging groups. Not surprisingly, the NIA found several of its targets absent from their homes at the time of the raids.

The agency has not made any arrests so far. However, it has reportedly seized financial records, mobile phones, computers and bank documents in the raid.

Tribunal to examine ban’s legality

The NIA seemed trying to ferret out evidence that could bolster its case for banning the PFI in front of the national tribunal constituted to examine the legality of the proscription.

In September, the NIA arrested 14 PFI top-level leaders in similar pre-dawn raids. The suspects are still under preventive detention in various jails across the country.